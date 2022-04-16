Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Duncan hit his 117 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.