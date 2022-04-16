  • Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler Duncan sinks birdie putt at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.