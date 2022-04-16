Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Troy Merritt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.