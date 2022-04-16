Strong putting brings Tommy Fleetwood a 7-under 64 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Tommy Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Fleetwood's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.

Fleetwood missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 6 under for the round.