Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Im chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Im to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Im hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Im chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Im's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 4 under for the round.