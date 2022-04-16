Stewart Cink putts himself to an even-par third round of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day in 66th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Stewart Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cink's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Cink's his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.