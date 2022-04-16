Si Woo Kim shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 198-yard par-3 17th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.