Shane Lowry shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Shane Lowry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Erik van Rooyen and Patrick Cantlay; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Lowry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lowry's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lowry's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 6 under for the round.