Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under with Hudson Swafford, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Straka's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.