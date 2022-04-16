  • Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka drains birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.