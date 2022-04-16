Scott Piercy putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage

Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Piercy took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Piercy's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.