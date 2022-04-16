Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage

Sahith Theegala hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Sahith Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Theegala suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Theegala had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Theegala's 180 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.