Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Roger Sloan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sloan to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Sloan's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.