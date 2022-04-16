  • Robert Streb shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Robert Streb makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb drains birdie putt at RBC Heritage

