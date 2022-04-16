Robert Streb shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Robert Streb hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Streb chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Streb hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Streb hit his 260 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Streb's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.