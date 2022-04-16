Peter Malnati delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Malnati finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Peter Malnati chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Malnati's 184 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Malnati's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Malnati had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.