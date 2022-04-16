Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.