Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Erik van Rooyen and Shane Lowry; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Cantlay hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Cantlay's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.