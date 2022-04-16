  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.