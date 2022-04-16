Pat Perez shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Pat Perez hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Perez's 72 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Perez had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 198-yard par-3 17th green, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 2 under for the round.