Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Pereira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Pereira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Pereira to 1 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.