Maverick McNealy shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McNealy's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McNealy's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.