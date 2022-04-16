Matthias Schwab finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 226 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Schwab chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schwab's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schwab's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to even for the round.

At the 588-yard par-5 15th, Schwab's tee shot went 321 yards to the native area, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 90 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Schwab hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.