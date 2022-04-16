Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.