Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under with Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, and Aaron Wise; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Kuchar had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Kuchar's tee shot went 277 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.