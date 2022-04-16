Luke Donald shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day in 68th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Donald's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Donald had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Donald chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.