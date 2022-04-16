Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Glover's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Glover hit his 98 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.