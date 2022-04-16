Kevin Na shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Kevin Na hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Na had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Na hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Na's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Na chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 3 under for the round.