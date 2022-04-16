-
-
Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage
-
April 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 16, 2022
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Thomas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
Thomas hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
-
-