Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day in 69th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bramlett's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.