Jordan Spieth shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.