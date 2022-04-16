7-over 78 by Jonathan Byrd in third round of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day in 71st at 7 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Byrd's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Byrd had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Byrd took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fourth shot onto the green and three putted for triple bogey. This moved Byrd to 7 over for the round.