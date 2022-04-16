Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Dahmen's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Dahmen's 152 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.