  • Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Joel Dahmen makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen drills birdie putt at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Joel Dahmen makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.