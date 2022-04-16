Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Niemann's 196 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.