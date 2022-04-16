Jim Herman posts bogey-free 1-under 70 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage

Jim Herman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Herman finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Jim Herman had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.