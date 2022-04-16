Jason Kokrak rebounds from poor front in third round of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Kokrak hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Jason Kokrak chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.