J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Poston's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Poston's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

Poston his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.