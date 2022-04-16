Ian Poulter putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Ian Poulter chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poulter's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Poulter had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.