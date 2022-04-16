Hudson Swafford shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under with Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Swafford's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Swafford went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Swafford hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.