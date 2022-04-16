Henrik Stenson shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Henrik Stenson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his day in 67th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stenson's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Stenson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stenson's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stenson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.