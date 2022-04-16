  • Henrik Stenson shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Stenson's great approach sets up birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.