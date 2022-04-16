-
Harold Varner III delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the third at the RBC Heritage
April 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Harold Varner III hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Varner III finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Varner III's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Varner III's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 8 under for the round.
