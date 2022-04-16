Graeme McDowell putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage

Graeme McDowell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Graeme McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Graeme McDowell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, McDowell had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, McDowell hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 5 under for the round.