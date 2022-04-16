Erik van Rooyen posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage

Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Shane Lowry and Patrick Cantlay; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Erik van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, van Rooyen had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, van Rooyen's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

At the 588-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.