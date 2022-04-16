Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Frittelli's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.