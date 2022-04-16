Doug Ghim shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ghim's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Ghim had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.