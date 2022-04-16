  • Doug Ghim shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim lands tee shot close and birdies at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.