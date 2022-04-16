  • Doc Redman rebounds from poor front in third round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young's pitch shot sets up birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.