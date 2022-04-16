Doc Redman rebounds from poor front in third round of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Doc Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Redman's 205 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Redman had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.