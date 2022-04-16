Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, McCarthy's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McCarthy's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 3 under for the round.