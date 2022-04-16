Danny Willett shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Danny Willett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Willett's 201 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Willett had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Willett hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Willett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Willett's 192 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.