Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Berger had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Berger's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.