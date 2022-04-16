Corey Conners putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Corey Conners had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Conners hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Conners hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Conners's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 90 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.