Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Morikawa hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee shot 270 yards to the native area on the 436-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.