Charl Schwartzel shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Charl Schwartzel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.