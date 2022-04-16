Chad Ramey finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Chad Ramey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Ramey's 120 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey's tee shot went 182 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ramey had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ramey hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Ramey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ramey at 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Ramey got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.