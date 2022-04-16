  • Camilo Villegas shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Camilo Villegas makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Camilo Villegas sticks approach and birdies at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Camilo Villegas makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.