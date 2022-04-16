Camilo Villegas shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Villegas's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Villegas's his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Villegas's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.